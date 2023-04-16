To be on the podium, one has to get with the programme —Ramson Jr., tells young swimmers at closing of NSC Camp

The Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sport (MCY&S) along with the National Sports Commission (NSC) made a big splash this year, attracting in excess of 2000 participants to their Easter Swimming Camp which was incident free.

Up from 600 last year, the programme was held at the National Aquatic Centre (NAC) at Liliendaal, Watooka in Linden, Colgrain House in Georgetown and at Albion.

In the feature address during the closing ceremony yesterday at the NAC, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., stated “To get to the podium, they have to be part of the programme.”