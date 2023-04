The General Council of the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) yesterday voted unanimously to suspend president of the body, Aubrey Hutson indefinitely.

This is according to vice-president (VP) of the AAG, Sheryl Hermonstine who spoke to this publication yesterday.

Hermonstine stated that at the meeting yesterday at the Racquet Centre, “It was voted unanimously that Mr. Hutson be placed on indefinite suspension pending investigation from the CARIFTA Games.”