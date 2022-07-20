Enmore hardware business expands with multimillion-dollar shopping complex

The Imran Shopping Complex, representing a multimillion-dollar expansion for a longstanding hardware, electrical and household appliance business, was officially opened to the public on Sunday at 5 ‘C’ Enmore Public Road, East Coast Demerara.

Proprietor Imran Ally told Stabroek News that the business has been in his family since 1991, passing down from his grandparents to his aunt, then his mother and finally to him.

He estimated the new shopping complex to cost over $100 million but added that he’s still working out the actual figure with his accountant.