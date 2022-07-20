Freeman St man on bail over assault on cop, other charges

A man who was charged with assaulting a police officer, disorderly behaviour and resisting arrest was last week arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court where he was granted bail in the sum of $60,000.
Thirty-three year-old Michael Branker of Lot 35 Freeman Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown, appeared before Magistrate Annette Singh where the charges were read to him. The charge against Branker stated that on July 10th, 2022, whilst he was at the East La Penitence Police Station, he assaulted Police Corporal Sullivan, who was in the execution of his duties.