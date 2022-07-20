Sod turned for US$30m Four Points Hotel at Houston

The sod was turned yesterday to officially mark the commencement of construction of the environment-friendly Four Points by Sheraton Hotel.

Four Points, which is expected to have 172 modern rooms of varying sizes, will be located at Houston on the East Bank Demerara. According to Andres Botero-Toro the hotel will cost US$30 million and should be completed by the first quarter of 2024.

The hotel will have state-of-the-art design, technology services and sustainability features.

At the sod-turning event yesterday, Botero-Toro said that the hotel in Guyana will have an EDGE Advanced Certification, an internationally accredited environmental and sustainable certification relating to clean energy generation and conservation.

“This level of certification will guarantee that the hotel will consume 40% less resources than a similar project built using the traditional method,” he said. He further noted that the entire architecture and concept of the hotel will consider the diversity of cultures of Guyana especially the Indigenous culture.

Botero-Toro also said that the investors through subsidiary, Caribbean Green Building Inc are strong believers in building a long-term relationship with Guyana. He says that the company will explore other opportunities in infrastructure, commercial and real estate.

President Irfaan Ali, in his remarks, noted that the addition of Four Points is an integral part of the creation of a massive economic zone. He explained that the development can be seen in the new four-lane road from Mandela Avenue to Eccles which is currently being expanded to Diamond on the East Bank. The design for the highway that will connect Ogle, Cummings Lodge and Georgetown has also been completed.

A mall in the area is also being discussed as well as another hotel. The quarters for several government ministries including the Ministry of Housing and Water, Education and the Telecom sector will also be relocated along the Eccles highway.

“Before the end of this year, we expect that physical work will commence in all of these areas,” Ali disclosed.

There will also be a private sector industrial and commercial development to support the oil and gas sector.

“That is the type of planning that we have for this area. So, this area will become a massive economic zone. Thousands of jobs will be created in this area,” he said.

Following this, Ali says, there will be a heavy focus on community development that will see works on internal roads and ensure that all drainage facilities working.

On Monday, Ali participated in the sod turning for the planned 13-storey Pasha Global Hotel at Liliendaal.