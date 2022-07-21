Corentyne man gets 16 years for rape of child

A Corentyne man was on Tuesday sentenced to 16 years in prison after he was found guilty of the rape of a child.

Devon Welcome was sentenced by Justice Simone Morris–Ramlall at the High Court in Berbice for the December 2019 rape following a trial that ended last month with the jury rendering a guilty verdict. He is accused of raping the four-year-old between the 1st and 13th of December, 2019.

The state was represented by Attorney at Law, Nafeeza Baig, while the accused was represented by Attorney at Law, Surihya Sabsook.