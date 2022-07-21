Three for trial over murder of Ruby fisherman

Former Region Three AFC councillor Mandy Sukhdeo, her father, Surendra Sukhdeo, a Good Hope/Hydronie Neighbourhood Democratic Council APNU councillor and their neighbour Rean Ghani are set to face trial for the 2017 murder of Ruby fisherman Shereffudeen Nazamudeen.

A jury was empaneled yesterday morning to hear the case before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow at the High Court in Demerara.

The indictment against the jointly-charged trio is that on Valentine’s Day—February 14th, 2017 they murdered Nazamudeen.

They have all pleaded not guilty to the capital indictment.

Justice Barlow has informed that the trial will commence next Monday – July 25th.