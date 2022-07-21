Commonwealth Games Chef-de-Mission to arrive in England today

Dr. Karen Pilgrim, the Chef de Mission of Team Guyana’s delegation to the Commonwealth Games, is scheduled to arrive in Birmingham, England today for the Delegation Registration Meeting (DRM) tomorrow ahead of the event which kicks off next Thursday.

According to Dr. Pilgrim, who is also accompanied by General Team Manager, Nalini McKoy, the DRM will encompass all final arrangements for the local delegation.

Along with the 32 sportsmen and women, coaches, officials, media and medical staff numbering 16, will comprise Guyana’s 48-member outfit to the XX11 Commonwealth Games.