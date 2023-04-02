Audits for Marriott Hotel have been completed up to 2019 – NICIL

Audits for the Guyana Marriott Hotel have been completed up to 2019 and these accounts will be published upon completion of the audit for the year ended 2021.

This was disclosed last week by government holding company, National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) in response to questions from Stabroek News.

NICIL said that the public records of the Commercial Registry would reflect that the last annual returns filed for Atlantic Hotel Inc (AHI), the special purpose company set up to manage the hotel, was for the year ended 31st December 2015.