IDPADA-G issues another appeal for meeting with President on `thorny’ ties

The International Decade for People of African Descent Assembly-Guyana (IDPADA-G) has issued an open letter to President Irfaan Ali seeking an urgent, constructive engagement with the government.

Chairman of IDPADA-G, Vincent Alexander said in the letter that three oral commitments by the President to meet with the group are still to materialise. He said that it was self-evident that good relations between the government and IDPADA-G “are central to improving the overall relationship with the African Guyanese community”. He said that with this in mind and the “thorny” relationship between the government and people of African descent “constructive engagement between the Government and IDPADA-G is evidently urgently needed at this time”.