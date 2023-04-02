‘Kite Girl’ carrying on family tradition

With the season fast approaching, twenty-five-year old Tiffany Adams better known as “Kite Girl” of Haslington, East Coast Demerara, met up with Stabroek News on Thursday and spoke a bit about herself and her interest in kite-making.

She said that her family’s kite business has been in existence for over 20 years and recalled making her first kite at the tender age of 5. She said that she was self-taught as she would watch her parents make kites to sell every year when she was a little girl.

Adams’s mom who died two years ago was the owner of the kite business and she related that ever since she was a little girl, her mother would have her and the other siblings busy throughout the Easter season. “My mother would get me and my brothers and sisters making kites, helping her paste and all the other necessaries and even though she passed away we still continue to run the business”, he said.