Bartica vendor held with suspected ganja, methamphetamine

Police ranks in Regional Division #7, on Friday between 20:00 hrs and 21:30 hrs, conducted random searches around the township of Bartica, where several persons were stopped and searched.

One of the persons searched was Linden Benjamin, a 35-year-old vendor of 2nd Avenue, Bartica, who had a black haversack on his shoulder, a statement from the police said yesterday.

Benjamin and the haversack were searched and Police found 16 transparent zip-lock packs of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis and 25 transparent zip-lock packs of what is suspected to be methamphetamine.

Benjamin was arrested and escorted to the Bartica Police Station along with the narcotics. When weighed, the cannabis amounted to 26 grams, while the methamphetamine amounted to eight grams.

Benjamin was told of the offence, cautioned and admitted. He is presently in custody pending charge.