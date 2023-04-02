PM commissions 1.5 MW solar photovoltaic farm at Bartica

A solar photovoltaic (PV) farm has been commissioned at Bartica as part of government’s push for renewable energy.

A release from the Office of the Prime Minister on Friday said that Bartica in Region Seven now has Guyana’s first 1.5 megawatt (MW) PV farm. It was commissioned by Prime Minister, Mark Phillips. The PV facility which is located at Dog Point, was organised by the Guyana Energy Agency in partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) under the Guyana Utility Scale Solar Photovoltaic Programme (GUYSOL).

According to the release, the plant was designed to accommodate increased levels of solar PV penetration as Bartica’s load grows. At maximum capacity, the system will generate and supply a total of 1,988 MWh to the grid, resulting in an estimated annual consumption reduction of 4,500 drums of diesel and a 1.5 million kilogramme reduction in carbon dioxide emissions.