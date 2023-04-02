Tacama agri venture is combination of Guyanese, foreign investors – Mustapha

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha yesterday said that the company by the name of Farmlands Guyana Inc which is gearing up to cultivate 1,000 hectares of land in the Tacama Savannah, Berbice with corn and soya beans comprises Guyanese and foreign investors.

Mustapha stressed that the government is moving ahead at full pace to cultivate corn and soya beans. “…we want to do it large scale”, he said, adding that in his last budget presentation in the National Assembly, he had said that in another three years “we will plant almost 25,000 acres two times per year to be self-sufficient and be a net exporter.”

According to him, answering that call is a “set of Guyanese and other foreign investors working together.”