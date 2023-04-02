Guyana News

Tractors, subventions handed over to 14 Region 3 NDCs

The tractors that were handed over (Department of Public Information photo)
The tractors that were handed over (Department of Public Information photo)
By

The Government through the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development distributed 14 tractors to the 14 Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDC) in Region Three during a two-day outreach

The tractors, worth over $100 million, were handed over by President Irfaan Ali and are intended to boost works on the ground and are the partial fulfilment of a promise made by the president which also included the handout of subventions for the NDCs. Each NDC received a tractor and a subvention.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony on Friday, Ali noted that the donation is part of a wider vision to develop the region.

Trending