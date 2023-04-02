Tractors, subventions handed over to 14 Region 3 NDCs

The Government through the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development distributed 14 tractors to the 14 Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDC) in Region Three during a two-day outreach

The tractors, worth over $100 million, were handed over by President Irfaan Ali and are intended to boost works on the ground and are the partial fulfilment of a promise made by the president which also included the handout of subventions for the NDCs. Each NDC received a tractor and a subvention.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony on Friday, Ali noted that the donation is part of a wider vision to develop the region.