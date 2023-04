Working People’s Alliance (WPA) activist, Tacuma Ogunseye was yesterday interviewed by the police about controversial statements he made at a March 9th public meeting at Buxton and remains in custody.

His attorney, Nigel Hughes, in an update posted on his Facebook page yesterday said that Ogunseye was interviewed late yesterday afternoon by a Sergeant of police at CID HQ Vlissengen Road.

He was told that he was a suspect in relation to the offence of attempting to incite racial hostility.