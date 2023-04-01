Ogunseye turns self in to CID headquarters

Working People’s Alliance (WPA) activist, Tacuma Ogunseye, turned himself in to the Police CID Headquarters yesterday morning in the company of attorneys Nigel Hughes and Darren Wade following a wanted bulletin that was issued for him on Thursday.

Hughes told Stabroek News that Ogunseye was handed over to the police at the Criminal Investigation Department at approximately 10:00 am. He asked the police rank for the officer in charge to ask further questions but was told by a rank that he wouldn’t be able to provide the information.

Ogunseye was transferred to the Brickdam Police Station and placed in custody.