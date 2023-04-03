Ogunseye remains in police custody

Tacuma Ogunseye of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) remains in police custody, his attorney Nigel Hughes said yesterday.
Ogunseye surrendered to the police on Friday afternoon subsequent to a wanted bulletin being issued for him following the controversial statements he made at a March 9th public meeting at Buxton, East Coast Demerara.
Hughes in a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon said, “There was no further development in the investigation today as far as we have been advised. There was no attempt to contact the attorneys today.”