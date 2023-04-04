Ogunseye charged under Racial Hostility Act

Working People’s Alliance (WPA) activist Tacuma Ogunseye of Lot 219 Section ‘C’ Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown was yesterday charged with attempting to incite racial ill will and placed on $100,000 bail.

The police said that Ogunseye appeared at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore where the charge was read to him. He pleaded not guilty and was placed on $100,000 cash bail. The case was put down to 2023-04-06.

The police release said that Ogunseye’s defence counsel Nigel Hughes argued that the charge was “‘bad in law”.