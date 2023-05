Magistrate Fabayo Azore recently rejected the submission by Attorney Nigel Hughes that the charge against Tacoma Ogunseye was bad in law.

According to a police release the magistrate made the ruling on April 27, at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court and adjourned the case to May 11 for disclosure of statements.

Ogunseye was charged with attempting to excite hostility or ill will on the grounds of race, contrary to Section 2(3) of the Racial Hostility Act Chapter 23:01.