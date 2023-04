Dear Editor,

‘Soon…very soon’; ‘at the appropriate time’, famous last words, beg the questions: ‘how soon is soon?’ and, ‘when is the appropriate time?’

Teachers in Caricom state, Grenada, to receive salary increases (Loop News March 29). Here in Guyana the first quarter has ended and no such announcement, except, maybe soon or at the appropriate time.

Is ‘soon’ in the near future or distant future? Or is ‘soon’ an indeterminate?

Yours faithfully,

Shamshun Mohamed