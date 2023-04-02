GBA U16 c/ships boxes off this evening

The Trinidad and Tobago two-member contingent of Prince Charles, and Shania Nunez will add international substance to the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA)’s U16 Championship, which is penciled to commence this evening at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

The competition is sponsored by Sthimkhal Inc. and according to GBA head, Steve Ninvalle, is the first of many engagements his association will be having with the company.

Charles, who is under the tutelage of Jason Aqui, was initially scheduled to battle rising star Jeremiah Duncan, the best boxer at the previous interation of the Caribbean School Boys and Junior Championships that was hosted on local soil.