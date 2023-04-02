Never before in Guy-ana’s history has there been 50 or more girls and women playing chess. In the 1970s when the Guyana Chess Association was established, I can recall there was Cyrilene Massiah, a student of St Joseph High School, who was the lone female player in a chess tournament. She was a strong and seasoned contender, matching thinking power in theore-tical conceptions with her male counterparts. After-ward, there was Ms Carter, Ms Chin and still after-ward there was Diedre Joseph.
Exponential increase in women and girls playing chess
