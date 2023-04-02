The constitutional reform process, 1999-2000, and other measures spawned by the Herdmanston Accord, sought to bring to an end the 1997 post-election violence. President Janet Jagan resigned the Presidency due to ill-health and President Jagdeo assumed office in August, 1999. General elections were held in 2001 and the PPP was returned to office. After the third round of intense post-election violence in 2001, the Constitution was amended to implement the wide-ranging reforms, the vast majority of which were to introduce a system of cooperation and consultation. By 2002 the legislative process was complete and the constitutional and legislative bodies were being established.
Trust and confidence
Trending
Forty-seven Parika Sea Dam residents to be relocated – Croal
Anna Catherina miner charged with rape of child
Video: Cevons truck goes up in flames on Sheriff St
US Embassy ups security protocols over threats
One Guyana FPSO enters Singapore dry dock
Farmlands Guyana aiming to cultivate 1,000 hectares with corn, soya at Tacama