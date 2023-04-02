Stabroek Weekend

Delegation from EC Supreme Court tours Sexual Offences Court

A presentation being made at the High Court of the Supreme Court Judicature during the study
A delegation from the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court recently conducted a study tour of the Sexual Offences Court here. A Supreme Court of Judicature (SCJ) press release said that the tour’s objective was to evaluate procedures, best practices and measures established in Guyana to deal with sensitive court cases. The team met with acting Chancellor of Judiciary, Yonette Cummings-Edwards, acting Chief Justice, Roxane George; judges in the Criminal Jurisdiction who preside in the Sexual Offences Court and Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

