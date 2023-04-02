Eye on Art

Celebrating a Queen

Letitia Wright during her visit to Guyana in January (SN file photo)
It is indeed fantastic that we can celebrate those from among us who leave for greener pastures, “make it”, as we say, then return, however temporarily, for perhaps refuelling or grounding. I think of a certain guy who sang of electric avenues and a certain gal who, as I began to write, was exciting the hearts and imaginations of so many, young and old in Guyana. I don’t normally pay attention to pop culture celebrities but I have to with this young woman. How could I not? And when I do pay attention, this one causes me to smile, a natural smile; a smile from my heart.

Where do I begin? The image of the Africa-descended woman in the West has been so denigrated for centuries that it has been phenomenal to watch this young woman’s deportment – a powerful counter narrative to denigrated black femininity. Equally phenomenal has been our reception of her, detractors aside.

