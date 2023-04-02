Nisa Walker celebrates 60th birthday in Bridgerton style

Nisa Walker, the owner at Oasis Cafe turned 60 on March 17 and on Sunday (Mary 18th) she celebrated it with a bang at the Promenade Gardens in Georgetown.

The ladies who were invited to Bridgerton Garden Soirée, themed after the popular Netflix show, Bridgerton, were decked out in their most exquisite regency-era attire, complete with ruffles, empire waist, parisol and hats.

Nisa’s gown portrayed the character of Queen Charlotte who was known for dressing in her “over-the-top” fashion, with massive, hoop-skirted gowns that exuded the wealth and privilege of her royal status in the show.