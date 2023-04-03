Accident victim claimed on deathbed that cops beat him

By Shuntel Glasgow

A 22-year-old accident victim, on his deathbed, accused ranks of the Guyana Police Force of inflicting serious wounds on him on the day he was involved in an accident outside the East La Penitence Police Station during a road block. However, the police have strongly refuted the allegation and said they have video footage to the contrary.

Collin Murphy called ‘Day Day’ of Haslington New Scheme, East Coast Demerara died on March 31, after being involved in a crash on 13th February. He had been hospitalised at Georgetown Public Hospital for six weeks before dying.