Region Nine Indigenous representatives develop draft fire management recommendations

Region Nine Indigenous representatives have expressed growing concern over the country’s lack of a national policy on fire management and have taken steps to rectify this failing.
A release on Friday from the South Rupununi District Council (SRDC) stated that over 20 of its representatives from the Deep South, South Central, Central, North, and South Pakaraimas sub-districts met in Lethem from March 21 to 23, to address their growing concerns about fire management in Guyana. Draft Rupununi Fire Management Recommendations were developed and presented to regional and national stakeholders including the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI), Rupununi District Council, Protected Areas Commission, and Rupununi Livestock Producers Association, for feedback and support.