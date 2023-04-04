IDB Group appoints Solórzano Salazar as Guyana Representative

The Inter-American Development Bank Group (IDB Group) has appointed Lorena Solórzano Salazar as its Representative in Guyana, effective April 1, 2023.

A release today from the IDB Group said that Solórzano Salazar, a citizen of Ecuador, holds a master’s degree in business administration from IDE Business School and a degree in business engineering from Espíritu Santo University in Guayaquil. She has led the Bank’s Country Office in Guyana in an interim capacity since October 2021 and has served as chief of operations in the country since September 2018, the release said.

Solórzano Salazar joined the IDB Group in 2009 in the Country Department for Central America, Haiti, Mexico, Panama, and the Dominican Republic. Prior to her arrival in Guyana, she advised the Country Department’s regional manager in areas related to portfolio management.

Before joining the IDB Group, the release said that she worked on various export- and investment-promotion strategies in her home country and accumulated experience in business management and public-private partnerships.