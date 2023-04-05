Bus driver gets four years, six months for causing four deaths at Nismes

Minibus driver Campton Bagot was recently found guilty on four counts of causing death by dangerous driving at Nismes, West Bank Demerara in 2019.

Bagot, 35, of Lot 71 La Retraite, West Bank Demerara, who also faced charges for failing to report the accident and failing to render assistance to the injured person was sentenced to four years, six months’ imprisonment on each count of causing death by dangerous driving.

The sentence was handed down on March 22 at the Wales Magistrate’s Court by Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty. The sentences will run concurrently. For the other two traffic offences, Bagot was fined $20,000 on each of them or one month’s imprisonment.