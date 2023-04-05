GTT donates $500,000 for Rupununi Rodeo 2023

GTT Inc on Friday announced its support for the upcoming Rupununi Rodeo 2023 when Chief Operating Officer of the company’s Business Solutions, Orson Ferguson, donated $500,000 to Director of the Rupununi Livestock Association, Christina Edwards.

A release from GTT said that the company’s contribution will go towards prizes for the male and female categories of barrel races in the annual display of talent by cattle farmers on April 9 & 10. The event will take place at the Triple R Rodeo ground as the dry season comes to an end.

Ferguson said that the decades-old activity that occurs before the May-June rain, is now a highly anticipated event on the national calendar and GTT is proud to be associated with it.