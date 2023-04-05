Guyanese shortlisted for Commonwealth Short Story Prize

Twenty-eight stories have been shortlisted by an international judging panel for the Commonwealth Short Story Prize and one of them was written by a Guyanese.

‘Where The Winds Blow’ by Cosmata Lindie has been shortlisted in the Caribbean segment of the prize.

The others in that category are ‘The Ovelias at Benzie Hill Dump’ by Alexia Tolas ( The Bahamas), ‘Road Trip and Fall’ by Demoy Lindo (Jamaica), ‘Ocoee’ by Kwame McPherson (Jamaica) and ‘Teef From Teef’ by Deborah Matthews (Trinidad and Tobago)