Buxton United, Melanie Secure hard-fought victories

Buxton United and Melanie secured hard-fought wins when the East Reunion Cup commenced Sunday evening at the Golden Grove Community Centre ground.
Buxton United overcame Haslington 4-3 on penalty kicks after regulation time failed to produce a goal.
On the other hand, Melanie edged Beterverwagting 1-0. The event continues on Saturday at the same venue with another doubleheader. At 18:00hrs, Ann’s Grove will lock horns with Mahaica, while the feature contest will pit Dynamic FC against Buxton Stars from 20:00hrs. Over $1,000,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded to the top four finishers.