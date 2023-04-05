Madramootoo, Schultz lead Demerara to victory over Essequibo

Half centuries from Tilleya Madramatoo and Demerara captain Kaysia Schultz led Demerara to a 135-run victory over Essequibo in the opening round of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Women’s Inter-County Super50 tournament.

In the match which was reduced to 45 overs-a-side due to a two-hour delay because of rain, Demerara made 228-5 off 45 overs after winning the toss and deciding to bat first on a good Everest pitch.

Madramootoo top scored with 65 with seven fours while Schultz made and even, unbeaten 50, reaching her landmark off the final delivery of the innings.