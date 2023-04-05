Gold Body by Cosmetics BW and Travelers Sound and Lighting onboard Kares Caribbean Crossfit Championship

The Kares CrossFit Caribbean champions, set for April 15-16 at the National Aquatic Centre and the National Park, continues to gain support from the corporate community.

According to a release, the organisers have confirmed that the event, which will see over four million in cash and prizes being handed out, has gained the support of Gold Body by Cosmetics BW and Travelers Sound System.

The two businesses have presented their sponsorship packages for the successful hosting of the two-day competition which will see in excess of 40 athletes including the best in the sport from six nations vying for supremacy.