Miguel Yunes captured the overall title at last weekend’s Robert Hanoman birth anniversary golf tournament played at the Lusignan Golf course.

Playing with a handicap of 15, Yunes won the 0-16 Flight with 37 points in the Stableford format tournament which attracted a large field of golfers for the birthday celebration for the golfing stalwart Hanoman.

Yunes also had the best overall best net of 37.