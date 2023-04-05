Timehri Ballers, Sophia, Thomas Lands and Paradise Invaders win

Timehri Ballers, Sophia, Thomas Lands, and Paradise Invaders recorded contrasting wins when the play-in tournament in the One Guyana National Futsal Championship concluded on Monday evening at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

Timehri Ballers crushed Vryheid’s Lust 6-2. Timothy Thomas led the rout with a hat-trick, whilst Mark Correga, Steve Petrie, and Mervin Morris netted one goal each. For the losers, C. Williams and V. Munroe scored.

On the other hand, Thomas Lands bested Foot Steppers 4-2. Joshua Fiffee and Edward Austin recorded respective braces. For the losers, Kevin Jeffrey and Terry Khelawan were on target.