Eteringbang crushes Rising Stars 4-1

Eteringbang and AK Galaxy recorded contrasting victories when the Bartica Football Association ‘Regatta Championship’ continued on Monday evening at the Community Centre ground.

Eteringbang crushed Rising Stars 4-1. Hector Azacon bagged a hat-trick in the 39th, 45th, and 46th minute, whilst Fidel Colina commenced the rout with a 37th minute conversion. For the loser, Shawn Bobb found the back of the net in the 63rd minute.

Meanwhile, AK Galaxy edged Beacons 4-2 on penalty kicks, after regulation time ended 1-1. Prior to the aforesaid conclusion, Elcio Oliveira scored for AK Galaxy in the 22nd minute, while an own goal in the 87th minute equalised for Beacons.

