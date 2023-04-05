Sports

Fruta Conquerors, GDF in finals battle tonight

By

The Women’s Developmental League will conclude tonight at the Eve Leary ground, with finalists Fruta Conquerors and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) exuding respective confidence in emerging victorious during a pre-match press conference yesterday at the MVP Sports headquarters, Giftland Mall.

Fruta Conquerors mauled Pakuri Warriors 8-2 in their semi-final encounter. On the other hand, GDF outflanked its fierce rival the Guyana Police Force 1-0 in their previous matchup.

GDF defender Cloetta Dublin said, “We are very excited. We trained very hard to be here today and going into the final tomorrow [today], we are very excited.” Similar sentiments were echoed by Fruta Conquerors’ defender Fayon Harry, who revealed that the team has prepared well for the contest, and is confident of emerging victorious.

