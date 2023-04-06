Hetmyer and Royals fall short in run chase

GUWAHATI, India, CMC – A fighting 36 from embattled Guyanese left-hander Shimron Hetmyer narrowly failed to get Rajasthan Royals over the finish line, and they fell to a five-run defeat against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League yesterday.

Chasing 198, Hetmyer struck one four and three sixes from 18 balls before he was run out going for a non-existent second run, with 12 needed off the last three balls of the contest at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Dhruv Jurel supported with 32 not out and tried to win the match for Royals with West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder in tow, but England international Sam Curran held his nerve, and he delivered a clever final three balls to earn the Kings their second win in two matches and second in the standings.

Both teams were unchanged, and Kings got off to a brisk start after they were put in to bat, benefitting from a solid opening stand of 90 from their captain Shikhar Dhawan, whose unbeaten 86 off 56 balls was the top score, and Prabhsimran Singh with 60.

There was little else from the rest of the batting, and Kings posted a competitive 197 for four from their allocation of 20 overs.

Holder was the most successful Royals bowler with two for 20 from his allotted four overs.

Royals stumbled to 57 for three at the end of the Power Play, and Australian pacer Nathan Ellis inflicted further hardship with a spell of four for 30 in his four overs that had them wobbling on 124 for six after 15 overs.

Hetmyer and Jurel linked up for a stand of 62 that brought them within touching distance of vicctory, but neither had the gumption to finish the job.