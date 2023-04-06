U21 hockey team receives uniforms from Sabor Restaurant and Catering Service

With just a day remaining before their departure to compete in the Pan American Junior Hockey championships, Sabor Restaurant and Catering Service has provided uniforms to the national U21 female squad.

The presentation of the uniforms was made this week during a simple ceremony attended by the entire squad at the restaurant on Barrack Street, Kingston.

Captain of the team Makeda Harding, received the kits on behalf of the team from Janiel Lee, Proprietor of Sabor Restaurant and Catering Service.