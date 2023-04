Fitness Express has once again answered the call of the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG).

Jamie McDonald, CEO of Guyana’s leading fitness supplements and gym equipment supplier, recently made a presentation to the association to help offset some of the traveling contingent’s expenses to the CARIFTA Games in the Bahamas.

Fitness Express has been a long standing benefactor of several disciplines and sportsmen and women, helping them to excel at their craft locally and overseas.