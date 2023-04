Desinco Trading Ltd., to add flare with gift bags — Spectators to also cash in at Kares CrossFit C/ships

Athletes and fans will cash in from the generosity of DeSincoTrading Limited which has signed on as a premium sponsor for the Kares CrossFit Caribbean Championship.

Chief Executive Officer of Desinco Trading Limited, located at 48 Sheriff Street, Campbellville, Alicia DeAbreu, made the disclosure when she handed over a financial contribution to Organising Committee Member, Jamie McDonald.

The eagerly awaited fixture is set for April 15 and 16 at the National Aquatic Centre and the National Park.