Elimination round for Milo football tournament starts Saturday

The round of 16 section in the 9th Milo Secondary Schools U18 Football Championship will commence this Saturday at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground, Carifesta Avenue.

The elimination commences following the conclusion of the group phase. The 16 teams that have progressed are: Chase Academy, New Central, Patentia, Ann’s Grove, Mackenzie High, West Ruimveldt, Dolphin, Wismar/Christianburg, Cummings Lodge, East Ruimveldt, 8th of May, Santa Rosa, West Minster, Carmel, Charlestown, and Bartica.

The winner of the event will pocket $300,000 towards a school project and the championship trophy, with the second, third, and fourth place finishers walking away with $200,000, $100,000, and $75,000 respectively for a school initiative and the corresponding accolade.

Below features the complete elimination bracket.