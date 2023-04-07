Daycare owner charged with manslaughter following death of baby -remanded to prison

Denise Benn, a 57-year-old babysitter and daycare owner of Lot 14 Railway Line Industry, East Coast Demerara was charged yesterday with manslaughter following the death of a baby who had fallen ill at the facility.

The accused appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court #2 before Magistrate Alisha George where the charge was read to her. She was not required to plead and was remanded to prison until 2023/05/10.

The manslaughter charge relates to the death of seven-month-old Oriya Gravesande who died at the daycare owned by Benn.