Gov’t has no intention of keeping IHS Markit report secret – Statia -says document still under review

In response to articles carried in this newspaper on the findings of the IHS Markit report of ExxonMobil’s spending up to 2017, GRA Commissioner-General Godfrey Statia says that it is not the intent of the government to keep the document secret but that it was still being reviewed by his agency and the Ministry of Natural Resources.

He assured that after the review the document would be made public.

“The GRA and the MNR continue to actively liaise and review the “Final” Audit Report and all Subsidiary Reports for the period 1999 to 2017. Upon completion of its review, its findings shall be made public,” Statia said in a letter in Tuesday’s Stabroek News.