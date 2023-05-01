Exxon says has responded to IHS Markit audit

‘We are fully transparent with our accounting practices and records’

ExxonMobil says it has submitted its responses on the findings of the IHS Markit report which unearthed some US$214 million in questionable claims and this raises again the question of when the government will disclose its final position.

The final audit report by the UK firm on US$1.67b of the earliest oil spending was completed in March 2021 but has not been publicly released along with the government’s position on the questionable expenses.

“…The company is regularly audited by the government, its co-venturers and professional audit firms to verify the integrity of its accounting against international standards, and the terms of the Production Sharing Agreement and Joint Operating Agreement,” the company said in response to questions from Stabroek News and through its local Media Relations Advisor, Kwesi Isles.