Governments urged to honour convention which recognises, protects domestic workers

With 16 Caribbean countries still to ratify and implement the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention 189, which speaks to the recognition and protection of domestic workers, the Caribbean Domestic Workers Network (CDWN) renewed its call for governments to take necessary steps to honour the obligation.

The network made the call in observance of International Workers Day which is celebrated today.

In a statement, the body championing the recognition and protection of domestic workers said ratification is necessary and the first step to governments illustrating their commitments to protecting this class of workers.