Man perishes in Fairfield fire

Sammy Munian of Fairfield, Mahaicony perished in a fire on Wednesday.

The Guyana Fire and Rescue Service said that the fire was reported at 16:01 pm and water tender #106 and crew from the Mahaica Fire Station responded to the Fairfield, Region Five location.

The structure involved was a one-flat wooden building which was owned and occupied by 75-year-old Munian.

The incident was the result of a deliberate setting of fire to rubbish which subsequently spread to the house that was in close proximity.

By the time the fire was extinguished, the building and its contents had been destroyed, and Munian’s remains were discovered.